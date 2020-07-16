Michigan An Early Favorite For 2022 In-State WR Tay'Shawn Trent
Tay’Shawn Trent is on the rise.
The in-state 2022 wide receiver out of Detroit (Mich.) Eastpointe is starting to garner a lot of attention on the recruiting trail and is now up to a dozen offers.
“Recruiting has been surprising but expected but not expected at the same time if that makes sense,” Trent said. “Recently, I’ve been talking the most to Michigan, Penn State, Kentucky and West Virginia.”
Michigan jumped in the mix for Trent in mid-May. The offer pretty much left him in awe.
In fact, Trent and his own mother didn’t believe it was true.
