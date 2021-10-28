Michigan An Early Standout For Elite 2024 Georgia DB CJ Heard

CJ Heard has already established himself as one of the best recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. The College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy safety already holds 16 offers and has the attention of top programs around the country. “Recruiting is going well,” Heard said. “It took off a little quicker than I thought it would. I’m staying humble. I’m not settling. I want to keep using it as motivation to reach my goal. Michigan, Penn State, Florida State and Michigan State are some schools standing out.” Michigan jumped in the mix for Heard this summer. The Wolverines hosted him for an unofficial visit, which allowed head Jim Harbaugh to personally extend a scholarship.

“It was really big,” Heard said. “Coach Jim Harbaugh talked to me for about 30 minutes. We talked about how I started as a freshman and how he started as a freshman growing up. He offered me, and my mom and I were shocked.” Heard added that he enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor and was impressed with the staff and environment. “The visit was fun,” Heard said. “I got to try on the uniform. It was a crazy vibe. I really liked Coach (Ron) Bellamy and Coach (Aashon) Larkins. They seemed like great guys to be around and play for. It was amazing getting to meeting Coach Harbaugh. He’s cool and family oriented.” As Heard mentioned, Michigan is an early standout in his recruitment. In fact, Heard is already looking to make a return trip to Ann Arbor.