Tyler Booker established himself as one of the top underclassmen in the country in his first year at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy last season.

Booker was dominant at defensive tackle for the national high school powerhouse, which finished No. 8 overall in the rankings, per MaxPreps.

Now, Booker is a highly touted recruit with more than 20 offers. He doesn’t have any true favorites but is interested in a couple of conferences in particular.