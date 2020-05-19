News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan An Intriguing Option For Elite 2022 DT Tyler Booker

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Tyler Booker established himself as one of the top underclassmen in the country in his first year at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy last season.

Booker was dominant at defensive tackle for the national high school powerhouse, which finished No. 8 overall in the rankings, per MaxPreps.

Now, Booker is a highly touted recruit with more than 20 offers. He doesn’t have any true favorites but is interested in a couple of conferences in particular.

Top 2022 defensive tackle Tyler Booker holds a Michigan offer.
Top 2022 defensive tackle Tyler Booker holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

“I like the SEC schools a lot right now,” Booker said. “I’m open to the Big Ten schools, too. I do feel like I’m an SEC type player. It’s a hard-nosed conference. I think I could be successful with my physical style of play.”

Booker, who is originally from Connecticut and started his high school career at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, notched an extremely early offer from Michigan.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}