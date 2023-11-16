Michigan and B1G issue statements; Michigan and Harbaugh accept suspension
The University of Michigan has decided to drop its case against the Big Ten over an injunction in the action of the Big Ten conference against the University and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh will continue to be suspended for the final two games of the regular season, while the Big Ten has agreed to close its investigation and still work with the NCAA while they complete theirs.
Statement from Michigan
This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.
The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.
Statement from the Big Ten
