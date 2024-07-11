Michigan announces 2024 Big Ten Media Days representatives
Media Days for the Big Ten Conference is right around the corner and it'll be a first look at the brand new conference will all members together.
As Michigan looks to defend its national title, the program announced Thursday who is expected to represent the Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis later this month.
U-M announced via social media that running back Donovan Edwards, safety Makari Paige and fullback/tight end Max Bredeson will represent the program. All three players are seniors.
U-M's media day is set for July 25.
