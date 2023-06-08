Michigan announces addition of Nimari Burnett
Michigan has now officially announced the additions of all current committed transfers. The men's basketball program welcomed Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett on Thursday night, just hours after it announced the addition of Seton Hall transfer Tray Jackson.
Burnett, a former four-star recruit, was heavily recruited by Juwan Howard and Michigan coming out of high school, but he ultimately settled on Texas Tech. After one season with the Red Raiders, Burnett transferred to Alabama.
He missed his entire sophomore season due to a left wrist injury, but rejoined the Crimson Tide for the 2022-23 season.
He helped Alabama to a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Burnett averaged 5.6 points and 2.0 rebounds last season in Tuscaloosa.
"I'm very excited to become a part of the Michigan program," said Burnett. "This is a great opportunity for me to learn from someone of Juwan's caliber as well as from some of the best basketball minds in the country. I have heard so much about the Maize and Blue faithful and I am really looking forward to interacting with them, the Maize Rage and all the students on campus. If all goes well we could all have a special year."
Howard also gave his thoughts on the addition of a player he's had a connection with for quite some time.
"I have watched and gotten to know Nimari for several years," said Howard. "He has that 'feel' for the game that is just unique. This is why he has continued to excel on both ends of the floor. We also love his length, toughness and passion for the game. Nimari's work ethic and leadership is off the charts. We can't wait for him to get here."
Michigan still has two scholarship spots available for its 2023-24 roster.
