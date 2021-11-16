Michigan announces five-year contract extension for Juwan Howard

Before the Michigan basketball program tips off against Seton Hall on Tuesday evening, the headman received a bit of good news himself in regards to his future with the program.

The university announced on Tuesday that athletic director Warde Manuel and Juwan Howard have agreed to a contract extension.

According to the official release, Howard and U-M agreed to a five-year extension that will run through the 2025-2026 season.

"I couldn't be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future," Manuel said in a statement. "His great character is second to none, and he is a wonderful teammate -- demonstrated through his commitment to proactive communication and collaboration across the department. Juwan's love for this university is evident in all that he does, as is the joy he takes in the accomplishments of his student-athletes."

The Wolverines continued its winning ways with Howard's arrival, as the program won the Big Ten regular-season championship outright and made a Sweet Sixteen appearance in Howard's second year with the program.

From a recruiting aspect, Howard has brought in the No. 1 overall class during the 2021 cycle and is trending towards another Top-10 finish in the 2022 cycle.

"I'm honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me," Howard said in a statement. "It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn't take long for us to get on the same page. I'm grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words."