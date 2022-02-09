Michigan announces Grant Newsome as tight ends coach

Another former Wolverine will be joining Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff and he didn't have to go far to add him into the mix.

The U-M program announced on Wednesday that Grant Newsome has officially joined the coaching staff to coach the tight end position.

“Grant has been a positive, motivating force within our coaching staff since he joined us as a student assistant,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “We have had a front-row seat to Grant’s development as a coach and are excited that he has chosen to accept our offer to become a full-time assistant. He is a future star in this profession, and our players really respect what Grant is teaching on the field and the insight that he shares from life experiences. We are excited to have Grant and his wife, Coco, continue as key members of the Michigan Football family.”

Newsome was a former offensive lineman that moved over to coaching after his collegiate career was cut short due to a serious injury. He spent a handful of seasons with the Wolverines as a graduate assistant with the offensive line and an off-field assistant with the tight ends.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!