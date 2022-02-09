Michigan announces hiring of Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator

Michigan has its replacement for Mike Macdonald and it hasn't strayed far from the Baltimore Ravens tree Jim Harbaugh trusted last season.

The Wolverines announced on Wednesday that it has officially hired Jesse Minter as the program's defensive coordinator. Minter comes to Ann Arbor after spending one season as the defensive coordinator for Vanderbilt.

“It is an honor to be joining Coach Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan,” Minter said in a statement. “I am excited to work alongside our coaches in helping the players reach their maximum potential on and off the field. I look forward to building great relationships with the players and staff and can’t wait to get to work representing the program. My family and I are excited to join the Ann Arbor and university community. Go Blue!”

Minter spent the 2017-2020 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens working on the defensive side of the ball. Prior to that, he spent the 2013-2016 seasons as defensive coordinator for Georgia State and was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2015.

“Jesse comes from a football family and loves coaching and the relationships you form with your players and staff,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “He will provide excellent leadership for our defense and will fit seamlessly with the coaching staff we have put together. Jesse is a teacher first, has a love and passion for the game and cares deeply for the players he coaches and works with daily. He came highly recommended last year by my brother John and Jesse and I have continued to have discussions and maintain a friendship which helped bring him to Ann Arbor. We are excited to welcome Jesse and his wife, Rachelle, as well as their daughter, Millie, and sons, Monte and Mac, to our Michigan Football family.”

Elsewhere on the defensive staff, Harbaugh announced that Steve Clinkscale is the Wolverines' co-defensive coordinator and will continue working with the defensive backs. Defensive line coach Mike Elston has also gained the title of Recruiting Coordinator for the program as well.

