Michigan announces Huntzinger as pitching coach

"Brock has a phenomenal approach to the game of baseball, and we are fortunate to get him here to Michigan," Smith said in a release from the University. "Brock's pitching acumen is surpassed only by his ability to connect with individuals of all backgrounds and personalities."

Before coaching, the Indiana native spent 10 seasons in the minors as a starter and reliever with the Athletics, Orioles, Red Sox, and Rockies organizations.

Huntzinger was an undergraduate assistant at Arizona State under new Michigan head coach Tracy Smith and spent one season at Boise State before the program was canceled due to the pandemic.

Michigan baseball announced Brock Huntzinger as the program's new pitching coach on Thursday evening via Twitter.

Huntzinger rounds out new head coach Tracy Smith's three-man staff. Associate head coach Ben Greenspan is the third. All three worked together in Tempe, where Smith was the head coach from 2015-2021.

After spending the last two seasons away from baseball, Huntzinger returns for his first full season as a pitching coach with the Wolverines and their new staff.

"I am incredibly honored to come to Michigan in this role," Huntzinger said in the release. "It feels like I am coming back home. I am confident in my ability to leverage some of my experiences in order to positively impact a talented group of student-athletes at this great university."

Former U-M assistant and current Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter advocated for the hire.

"Brock is a great person, husband, and father with a unique ability to connect with players of all ages. This will serve him well with the current pitching staff as well as in recruiting. With his experience as both a pro player and college coach, he is the right guy to lead the Michigan pitching staff into the future."

Michigan is still rounding out the edges in hiring a Director of Baseball Operations, among other roles.

With its on-field staff rounded out, they'll shift their focus to the transfer portal to rebuild a roster with many holes.

For more info on Huntzinger, read our original report on his hiring.



