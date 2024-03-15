Michigan has announced it has fired Juwan Howard on Friday after a dismal season on the court that concluded with a last-place finish in the conference.

Howard started the 2024 season away from the team and rested from heart surgery that took place on September 15. The timetable for Howard's return had been listed as anywhere from 4-12 weeks, but Michigan would not confirm anything immediate during the first few weeks.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

Howard was named the Michigan head coach in May 2019 after longtime coach John Beilein accepted an offer to coach the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. An emotional reunion for Howard, who played three seasons at Michigan, 1991-94, as part of the Fab Five freshman class that made it to two straight National Championship games. The Ed Martin scandal from that era saw Michigan forfeit those games and others, but Howard was never implicated and not called to testify during a 1999 grand jury,

Michigan would go 19-12 in his first season. The 2019-2020 season was cut short when postseason play was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 season saw Michigan win its first Big Ten Championship in seven years, and Howard earned multiple Coach of the Year honors. The Wolverines would be named a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament, eventually losing in the Elite Eight to UCLA.

2021 was also Howard's first ejection due to an outburst. During a Big Ten tournament game against Maryland, Howard was ejected after having to be restrained during a shouting match with then-Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon. Howard and Turgeon offered differing sides of the story, but Howard defended himself in postgame comments.

“He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not going to let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again,’ and he charged at me,” Howard said. “And that right there, I don’t know how you guys were raised, but how I was raised by my grandmother and also by Chicago, because I was raised by Chicago. I grew up in the South Side. When guys charge you, it’s time to defend yourself, especially when a grown man charges you."

It has been a tough road since then. Michigan went 19-15 in 2021-22 despite a top recruiting class. On February 22, 2022, Howard was involved in a physical altercation with members of the Wisconsin coaching staff. Howard was suspended for Michigan's final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten. He was allowed to coach in the postseason where the Wolverines once again reached the Sweet 16.

Things got more difficult for Michigan last season, as the Wolverines missed the tournament for only the second time since 2009. Michigan was 18-16 despite having a roster that featured Hunter Dickinson, Howard's son Jett, and Kobe Bufkin. Jett was a lottery pick taken 11th overall by the Magic in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin was selected 15th by the Hawks, and Hunter Dickinson transferred to Kansas.

During a game against North Carolina in December of last year, Howard was seen being restrained by Michigan players while he argued with a ref, he then appeared to yell at his players for restraining him. Isolated, this moment may not have gotten much attention, but after his altercation the previous year, it once again raised eyebrows.

This season, a physical incident occurred with longtime strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson during practice. After an investigation, Michigan decided not to take action against Howard despite its zero-tolerance policy for the head coach. Sanderson has since left the program.

Unfortunately, it appears Howard's return to Michigan will not get the happy ending many had hoped for upon his return. Howard's teammate, Chris Webber, had finally come back around the program. Old wounds of the Fab Five era were being healed. Now, there is more controversy as Howard exits, and Michigan Basketball is once again entering an era of the unknown.



