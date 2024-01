Michigan Football and head coach Sherrone Moore has made the promotion of Justin Tress official while also announcing Abigail O'Connor will be retained.

Justin Tress to take over S&C program at Michigan

Justin Tress was the Assistant Director of Strength & Conditioning under Ben Herbert. Herbert informed the team this morning he will be joining Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles. Tress worked alongside Herbert at Arkansas before coming to Michigan and has been his right-hand man in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh also worked to bring Director of Football Performance Nutrition to LA, but O'Connor will be retained on Moore's staff. O'Connor is a favorite of players and has received consistent praise for her work at Michigan.