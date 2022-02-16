Michigan announces reworked contract with Jim Harbaugh

The great saga regarding Michigan's contract extension talks with head coach Jim Harbaugh are officially over, with the football program clear to prepare for spring football without any looming distractions.

The university announced on Tuesday that U-M and Harbaugh agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. Per the announcement, the deal reworks the contract signed by Harbaugh last January by adding another season.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim's leadership.”

News of Harbaugh's extension with the football program comes after a month-long dalliance with the NFL where he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for its head-coaching vacancy before ultimately deciding to stay in Ann Arbor.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

The Wolverines will be entering spring football as Big Ten Champions and College Football Playoff semi-finalists after a strong 2021 campaign.

The financial terms of Harbaugh's new deal were not disclosed.

