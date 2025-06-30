Michigan announces three Big Ten Media Days representatives

On Monday afternoon, Michigan football, in accordance with the Big Ten conference, announced three players that will represent the program at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas next month.

Tight end/fullback Max Bredeson, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and EDGE Derrick Moore will represent the Wolverines at the three-day preseason event, which will be hosted in Las Vegas for the first time since the Big Ten added west-coast schools Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA.

Bredeson, a captain on Team 145 in 2024, has been an emotional leader for Michigan the past few seasons. Despite not touching the ball on a consistent basis, Bredeson has carved out a role for himself in Michigan's offense, and he has become an elite H-back for Michigan.

Hausmann is entering his third season in the Maize and Blue after spending his freshman season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In his first season at Michigan, Hausmann rotated in what was a crowded linebacker room with the likes of Michael Barrett and Junior Colson anchoring the position. Hausmann played in all 13 games in 2024 and led Michigan in tackles.

Entering his senior season at Michigan, Derrick Moore has been a consistent pass-rushing threat for the Wolverines ever since he stepped foot on campus. He played a big role in helping Michigan to the 2023 national championship, and he teamed up with Josaiah Stewart in 2024 to form a vaunted pass-rushing duo.

If history is any indication, these three representatives are almost surefire picks to be selected as captains for the upcoming 2025 season.

