Michigan Announces Tom Gamble Hire

Michigan has made the hire of Tom Gamble official, as he returns to Ann Arbor as the new Director of Player Personnel. Gamble previously served as a senior advisor to Coach Harbaugh 2017-19 and was heavily involved with the team's recruiting department.

"Tom is a great evaluator and has an eye for the type of individuals we want associated with our program," said Harbaugh. "Tom and I have a great track record together and he is one of those trusted agents and known friends of the Harbaugh family. His counsel, expertise and knowledge in the player personnel area will be a benefit to our players and staff. It's great to have Tom back on our team."

"I am excited to be working at Michigan again, helping this program in my role of player personnel director," said Gamble. "It was an easy decision to make regarding leaving the NFL to come and work with Coach Harbaugh for the third time. Coach is an individual that I thoroughly enjoy working with and I look forward to partnering with Jim and the staff in the acquisition and retention of our players."

