Jaden Mangham has officially arrived on the recruiting scene.

The fast-rising 2022 athlete from Birmingham (Mich.) Groves is one of the hottest underclassmen prospects in the country and is quickly approaching 30 offers from schools around the country.

“Recruiting has been going great,” Mangham said. “I’ve been reaching out to coaches and have continued to build up our relationships. Recently, I’ve talked to West Virginia, Washington State, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon.”