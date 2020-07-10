Michigan Appealing Option For Rising 2022 In-State ATH Jaden Mangham
Jaden Mangham has officially arrived on the recruiting scene.
The fast-rising 2022 athlete from Birmingham (Mich.) Groves is one of the hottest underclassmen prospects in the country and is quickly approaching 30 offers from schools around the country.
“Recruiting has been going great,” Mangham said. “I’ve been reaching out to coaches and have continued to build up our relationships. Recently, I’ve talked to West Virginia, Washington State, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon.”
Michigan put an offer on the table for Michigan in early April. While he can play wide receiver or defensive back at the next level, the Wolverines like him more on the offensive side of the ball.
And Mangham has been in close contact with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis over the last couple of months.
