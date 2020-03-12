News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Appealing Option For Top 2022 WR Germie Bernard

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Germie Bernard is a prospect on the rise.

The 2022 Henderson (Nev.) Liberty wide receiver is up to a dozen offers and could be one of the best overall prospects in the country in his class when it’s all said and done.

Las Vegas wide receiver Germie Bernard holds a Michigan offer.
Las Vegas wide receiver Germie Bernard holds a Michigan offer.

While Bernard is starting to garner more and more attention on the recruiting trail, the process has yet to become taxing.

“Recruiting hasn’t been too stressful yet because I’m only a sophomore, so it’s been going smooth so far,” Bernard said. “Right now, the only school I know for sure that I’m visiting is Oklahoma in April.”

Michigan put an offer on the table for Bernard in April after stopping by Liberty to see teammate and 2021 Rivals100 tight end target Moliki Matavao.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}