Michigan Appealing Option For Top 2022 WR Germie Bernard
Germie Bernard is a prospect on the rise.
The 2022 Henderson (Nev.) Liberty wide receiver is up to a dozen offers and could be one of the best overall prospects in the country in his class when it’s all said and done.
While Bernard is starting to garner more and more attention on the recruiting trail, the process has yet to become taxing.
“Recruiting hasn’t been too stressful yet because I’m only a sophomore, so it’s been going smooth so far,” Bernard said. “Right now, the only school I know for sure that I’m visiting is Oklahoma in April.”
Michigan put an offer on the table for Bernard in April after stopping by Liberty to see teammate and 2021 Rivals100 tight end target Moliki Matavao.
