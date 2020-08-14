Joshua Thompson is starting to garner more and more interest on the recruiting trail.

The three-star 2022 cornerback out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s is up to nine offers and should see that list continue to grow soon.

“Everything is going well,” Thompson said. “I’m just weighing my options and talking to coaches. I’m trying to build some strong relationships. Rutgers is the school I most recently talked to. I also talked to Virginia Tech recently.”