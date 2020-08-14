Michigan Appealing To Rising 2022 D.C. Defensive Back Joshua Thompson
Joshua Thompson is starting to garner more and more interest on the recruiting trail.
The three-star 2022 cornerback out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s is up to nine offers and should see that list continue to grow soon.
“Everything is going well,” Thompson said. “I’m just weighing my options and talking to coaches. I’m trying to build some strong relationships. Rutgers is the school I most recently talked to. I also talked to Virginia Tech recently.”
Michigan made a swing through the DMV before the abrupt dead period and put an offer on the table for Thompson in January.
Since then, Thompson has done his research on the program and has high interest in U-M.
“I like Michigan,” Thompson said. “I know that they produce a lot of defensive backs like Charles Woodson. I’ve got that Heisman photo as my wallpaper. It’s definitely a school I would like to visit.”
