Michigan appears in AP top 10 following victory over Minnesota
For the first time since Week 2, Michigan is back in the top 10 of the AP Poll following its 27-24 victory over Minnesota. The Wolverines got up by three touchdowns early, but a handful of mistakes let the Golden Gophers creep back into the game.
Nonetheless, the Wolverines are 4-1, and they appeared at No. 10 in this week's AP Poll. They climbed two spots up from No. 12, passing Ole Miss and Utah.
Featured in the Week 6 top 25 are seven Big Ten teams, including 5-0 Indiana, which appears in the top 25 for the first time all season.
No. 10 Michigan will head west next week to take on the unranked Washington Huskies in a rematch of last year's National Championship Game. Below is the full Week 6 AP Poll.
1. Alabama
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Miami
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. USC
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Utah
19. Oklahoma
20. Kansas State
21. Boise State
22. Louisville
23. Indiana
24. Illinois
25. UNLV
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram