Michigan appears in AP top 10 following victory over Minnesota

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

For the first time since Week 2, Michigan is back in the top 10 of the AP Poll following its 27-24 victory over Minnesota. The Wolverines got up by three touchdowns early, but a handful of mistakes let the Golden Gophers creep back into the game.

Nonetheless, the Wolverines are 4-1, and they appeared at No. 10 in this week's AP Poll. They climbed two spots up from No. 12, passing Ole Miss and Utah.

Featured in the Week 6 top 25 are seven Big Ten teams, including 5-0 Indiana, which appears in the top 25 for the first time all season.

No. 10 Michigan will head west next week to take on the unranked Washington Huskies in a rematch of last year's National Championship Game. Below is the full Week 6 AP Poll.

1. Alabama

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Oklahoma

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Louisville

23. Indiana

24. Illinois

25. UNLV

---

