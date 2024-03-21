Recently hired defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned following a weekend arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Scruggs was just recently hired two weeks ago from Wisconsin.

Sherrone Moore issued a short statement announcing the resignation;

"I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately. I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter."

Michigan began spring practices on Monday. Scruggs was not involved, as he had been suspended since the incident occurred Saturday morning.








