Michigan assistant Greg Scruggs resigns following OWI arrest
Recently hired defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned following a weekend arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Scruggs was just recently hired two weeks ago from Wisconsin.
Sherrone Moore issued a short statement announcing the resignation;
"I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately. I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter."
Michigan began spring practices on Monday. Scruggs was not involved, as he had been suspended since the incident occurred Saturday morning.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram