{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 12:44:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan at Maryland kickoff time announced

Adam Schnepp • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Senior Editor

There are certainly benefits to a noon kickoff, but it's hard to argue that college football just looks better under the lights. If you're a fan of the sheen of the field, the glimmer of the helmets under stadium lights, and the drama of the big stage, you're in luck--for about half the game.

#9 Michigan (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) travels to Maryland for a divisional matchup with the Terrapins (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) on November 20. The game will kickoff at 3:30 PM and can be seen on Big Ten Network.

---

{{ article.author_name }}