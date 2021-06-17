Michigan Athletics Expects $62.9M Deficit For 2021, $1.4M Surplus In 2022

It's no secret that collegiate athletics has taken a monetary hit over the last calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic that appears to finally be reaching an end, and it has been no different at Michigan, though the Wolverines have weathered the storm. At a Thursday (June 17) meeting with the U-M Board of Regents, Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel presented the year-end financial projections and the budget for the coming year. In the process, Manuel revealed that the athletic department is expecting a budget deficit of $62.9 million for the current fiscal year and is projecting a surplus of $1.4 million for the coming fiscal year (begins July 1). RELATED: Satellite Camp Notebook: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Nashville RELATED: Transfer Tracker: 15 Departures, 3 Additions For Michigan This Offseason

Michigan Wolverines football stadium is expected to allow full-capacity crowds in the fall. (BadgerBlitz.com)

"For the FY '21 operating budget, the athletic department projects an operating deficit of $62.9 million based on operating revenues of $88.8 million and operating expenses of $151.7 million," a press release from the department said. "The operating deficit is a result of significantly reduced spectator admission revenues and preferred seat contributions, as well as reduced Big Ten Conference distributions directly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Looking ahead to FY '22, the department projects an operating surplus of $1.4 million, based on operating revenues of $180.4 million and projected expenses of $179.0 million." A significant — and obvious — reason for the projection of a 2022 fiscal year surplus is that fans are expected to return to stadiums and arenas, including The Big House, and teams are anticipating playing full schedules. The department provided further details: "Spectator admissions and preferred seat contribution revenues are projected to increase by $79.5 million in total due to the return of spectators in attendance," the release said. "This projection as of the June budget deadline could change depending on spectator attendance limits mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services." "Big Ten Conference distributions are projected to increase by $9.7 million, primarily due to an increase in television revenues. "Salaries, wages and benefits are projected to increase by $6 million between FY '21 and FY '22 due to the conclusion of various expense reduction initiatives as well as contractual increases. "Team and game expenses are projected to increase by $11 million between FY '21 and FY '22 due to the return of normalized team activities, schedules and related travel."