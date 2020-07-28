Voluntary summer workouts in field hockey, volleyball, swimming and diving and ice hockey have been suspended, the University of Michigan announced Tuesday.

"With a focus on student-athlete health and welfare, U-M has paused voluntary summer workouts for four sports ... ice hockey resumes workouts this week, and the other programs are scheduled to resume workouts starting the week of August 3," they said in a release. "Workouts in these sports have been paused due to a combination of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing protocols.

"Our medical experts are providing the necessary care and communication to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive."

The latest report per U-M ...

Michigan student-athlete tests for COVID-19 as of July 24:

559 Student-Athlete Tests Total — Positive Tests: 12

Staff member tests: 170 — Positive tests: 1

Total tests administered (student-athletes + coaches/ staff): 729

Positive tests: 13

Latest testing dates: July 20 & 21

Total individuals (student-athletes + coaches/ staff) tested on July 20 & 21: 94

Positive tests from July 20 & 21: 4