Michigan continues Big Ten play on Saturday in a rivalry game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Wolverines enter the Week 5 contest ranked 12th in the country after their 27-24 nail-biting win over USC last week.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Alex Orji earned the start last week against the Trojans, and head coach Sherrone Moore announced that Orji will once again be the signal caller against the Golden Gophers.

Junior tight end Colston Loveland was ruled out for last week's game due to an injury he suffered in the second half of Michigan's 28-18 win over Arkansas State. This week, Loveland is full healthy, but Michigan is as banged up as it has been in a long time. Below is the full availability report.