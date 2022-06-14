Michigan baseball: All eyes on Fetter
Michigan is on the hunt for a new head baseball coach after Erik Bakich’s departure to Clemson.According to multiple sources, current Detroit Tigers and former U-M pitching coach, Chris Fetter, is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news