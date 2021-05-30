Michigan Baseball Awaits NCAA Tournament Fate

The Wolverines finished up their regular season slate in Lincoln, Neb., this weekend, dropping two of three to the Big Ten champion Nebraska Cornhuskers. A 'bubble team,' Michigan, which owns a 27-17 record on the year, will be glued to the television on Memorial Day (May 31), hoping to hear its name called during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show (ESPN2) and earn a second-straight bid.

Michigan's lefty ace, redshirt sophomore Steven Hajjar, pitched an eight-inning gem Friday afternoon, allowing just four hits and one run. But the Maize and Blue's bats didn't wake up, with Nebraska left-hander Cade Povich pitching seven scoreless innings — allowing four hits — before the Husker bullpen put the finishing touches on the 1-0 shutout.

It was Michigan who pitched the shutout in game one of a Saturday doubleheader. Sophomore right-hander Cameron Weston went seven innings and allowed four hits, before junior closer Willie Weiss slammed the door in the eighth and ninth innings to clinch the 2-0 win.

In Sunday's grudge match, there was a bit more scoring, with Nebraska coming out on top 5-3. The Huskers got out to a 5-0 lead through eight innings, before the Wolverines scored three in the ninth but couldn't rally enough to dig themselves out of the hole.

The Maize and Blue are projected by D1Baseball as a No. 3 seed taking on No. 2 seed Virginia in the Eugene Region, hosted by No. 1 seed Oregon.

Baseball America, however, is a bit more bearish on Michigan's chances to make the field of 64. The publication lists the Wolverines as one of the first four teams out.