Michigan Baseball clicking at right time as postseason looms

It's no secret that the Michigan Baseball Team has regressed ever since its College World Series run back in 2019. The Wolverines are 28-24 overall, and 12-11 in the Big Ten. Poor pitching and lack of fundamentals has held Michigan back from having success this season.

However, it's not time to write off the Wolverines just yet. Michigan won its final regular-season series of the year against Rutgers, which, believe it or not, is one of the Big Ten's best teams.

The Scarlet Knights are 16-7 in the Big Ten and 40-14 overall this season. Thanks to two magnificent performances to open the weekend, Michigan has found new life in its season.

With victories of 9-6 and 9-7 over Rutgers, Michigan has secured a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, which only eight teams are invited to. Although the Wolverines are safely into the conference tournament, there is still work that needs to be done if the Maize and Blue will be competing for a national championship.

Prior to the weekend, it wasn't known whether Michigan would be in the Big Ten Tournament. With no invitation to the conference tournament, and a near-.500 overall record, Michigan would have to sit back and hope to be invited to the NCAA Tournament, which would be an incredible long shot.

Instead, the Wolverines stepped up with two huge victories over Rutgers. Although the Wolverines will compete in the Big Ten Tournament, that doesn't guarantee them a spot in the national tournament.