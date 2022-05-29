Michigan baseball cruises, advances to Big Ten Championship

In Game 2 of the Big Ten semifinal, No. 5-seed Michigan baseball cruised past No. 3 Iowa, 13-1, to advance to the Big Ten Championship.

After losing in Game 1, 7-3, the Wolverines bounced back with an offensive showcase in Omaha on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t short of controversy, though, as Michigan RHP Willie Weiss was caught with a foreign substance on his glove and was ejected from the game following an equipment check from the umpiring crew.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Wolverines seemingly lost all momentum in the game. However, pitcher Cameron Weston came into the game and shut the door to keep Michigan’s momentum alive.

Head coach Eric Bakich’s offense went on to produced a nine-run 7th inning to help Michigan run-rule the Hawkeyes in the sudden death matchup.

In that monstrous seventh frame, a three-run triple from MLB Draft prospect Clark Elliott (4 RBIs) put the Wolverines in a position to mercy Iowa before the defense sealed it by striking out the side in the bottom-half.

Michigan’s Sunday isn’t over yet. U-M plays No. 2 Rutgers in the Big Ten Championship shortly after the conclusion of the semifinal. The Wolverines took two of three from the Scarlet Knights last weekend.

First pitch is approximately 6 PM EST.

Bakich’s team will need a win to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.