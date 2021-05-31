Michigan Baseball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid In South Bend Regional

Michigan Wolverines baseball was glued to the television, watching the NCAA Tournament Selection show together as a team Monday. The Maize and Blue, who posted a 27-17 record during the Big Ten-only season, were firmly on the bubble, with some projecting them as in the field of 64 and others placing them on the outside looking in. The Wolverines heard their name called this afternoon, marking the program's 25th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth under head coach Erik Bakich, who led his club to the 2019 College World Series Finals.

Michigan Wolverines baseball has earned its 25th bid to the NCAA Tournament. (Michigan Baseball Twitter Account)

Michigan was selected as one of the last four teams in, a No. 3 seed headed to take part in the South Bend Regional. The Wolverines will play No. 2 seed UConn Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is the top seed in the region and No. 10 team overall, while Central Michigan rounds out the grouping as the No. 4 seed. The format is double elimination, with the winner of the regional to advance to the super regionals. The Wolverines are coming off a series in Lincoln, Neb., in which they lost two of three games to to Big Ten champion Nebraska. Those were two of Michigan's 10 losses in its final 18 games.

