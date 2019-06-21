The Wolverines are only one victory away from the College World Series finals.

Standing in U-M’s way is Texas Tech who has to defeat Michigan twice if the Red Raiders want to advance.

In Michigan’s opening College World Series game, the Wolverines defeated Texas Tech 5-3. If Michigan were to defeat Texas Tech again, it would advance to its first finals series since 1983. Even though Michigan arrived in Omaha far from the favorite to win it all, the Wolverines stand on the precipice of the finals.

“We came in as the underdogs, so we didn’t think we had a lot to prove,” sophomore outfielder Jordan Nwogu told the Detroit News. “All the pressure is on the other team because we’re the underdogs. We’re going to keep applying the pressure and hopefully we can keep winning.”

The Red Raiders have already staved off elimination twice at the College World Series. Texas Tech won two elimination games against Arkansas 5-4 and against Florida State 4-1.

On the mound for the Wolverines Friday is junior pitcher Karl Kauffmann. Against Texas Tech earlier in the College World Series, he won his 11th game of the season and only gave up three runs in seven innings.

In his last five starts, he has allowed just 1.8 runs per start and has gone seven or more innings four out of five times.

“I think that will be something kind of next week and even in the future that will set in,” Kauffmann told the Detroit Free Press. “Right now, it’s more, we got Texas Tech tomorrow. The legacy’s not cemented. We’re just trying to grow it.”

Whenever Kauffmann needs to be lifted from the game, the Wolverines can safely turn to sophomore reliever Jeff Criswell. Criswell was a starter for Michigan this season, but has moved into a relief role this postseason to serve as a weapon for Michigan head coach Erik Bakich.

“Having days off gives us the flexibility to pitch him in relief,” Bakich told The Detroit News. “Him having the versatility of doing both roles is a huge weapon for us, because he’s comfortable in both roles. When you have a guy like Jeff Criswell at the back of the game with electric stuff, it just gives us another arm back there and another boost.”

With Kauffmann and Criswell, Michigan has two pitchers who could help get the program to the finals of the College World Series.

For the Wolverines, they are playing with a high level of confidence, even as the championship is within their sights.

“We’re just bringing our best to the field every day,” senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr told the Detroit News. “We’re just in such a groove that it doesn’t matter who we’re playing out there. We have so much trust in each other that we know we’re going to bring a quality team to the field.”