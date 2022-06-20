Michigan baseball star Jimmy Obertop in transfer portal

One of Michigan's star players is transferring from the program nearly a week after Erik Bakich left Ann Arbor to be the head coach at Clemson.

Junior catcher/first baseman Jimmy Obertop entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday.

Obertop was a postseason star for the Wolverines with six home runs between the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament. The St. Louis native was also named All-Regional catcher following Michigan's run to the final game in the regional final at Louisville.

Bakich started Obertop 103 games over the last two seasons, and in that span, the right-handed hitter tallied 107 hits, 88 RBIs, and 26 home runs.

The Wolverines have two catchers remaining on the roster.