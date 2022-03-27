Michigan baseball wins three-game series at Nebraska

Despite dropping the first game of its three-game series in Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend, Michigan rebounded in the final two games to steal the series from the Cornhuskers.

Game 1

The Wolverines lost a 13-9 slugfest in the series opener on Friday night. Michigan recorded an impressive 16 hits — twice as many as Nebraska, if that counts for anything — but two poor defensive innings cost the Wolverines the victory.

Michigan wasted no time taking an early lead, as a Jimmy Obertop double brought home Clark Elliott in the top of the first inning. Nebraska struck back in the bottom of the first with two runs.

Elliott singled in the second inning, scoring Jordon Rogers. The Wolverines then went silent for a few innings, but had a very productive, and historic, fifth inning.

The Wolverines became the first team in Big Ten play to ever hit four consecutive home runs. Matt Frey, Obertop, Ted Burton and Tito Flores all went deep in consecutive at bats. The four solo shots gave Michigan a 6-3 lead halfway through the fifth inning.

However, things fell apart for the Wolverines after that. The Cornhuskers scored 10 runs in the ensuing two innings, establishing a commanding 13-6 lead over the Wolverines.

Michigan scored three runs in the final two innings, including Burton's second home run, but it wasn't enough as the Wolverines fell to the Cornhuskers, 13-9.

Game 2

Michigan won a back-and-forth battle with Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. Rogers starting things for Michigan with a two-RBI double in the second inning.

Frey and Flores then connected on their second home runs in as many days in the sixth inning to give the Wolverines a 5-2 lead. A Frey single in the seventh inning brought home Elliott, giving Michigan a 6-3 lead.

Nebraska tied things up in the eighth inning, but Michigan added two runs in the top of the ninth inning to put the game to rest. Frey, Obertop, Rogers and Flores all had two RBIs in the victory.

Game 3

Jacob Dinner pitched nearly six innings, struck out seven and gave up only three hits and one run in his victory in the series finale.

Obertop scored on a Riley Bertram double in the second inning which put the Wolverines on the board. Later in the second inning, Burton scored on a Rogers groundout.

Frey once again launched a home run, his third in as many days, this one coming in the third inning. Michigan added three more insurance runs late in the game to put the Cornhuskers away and take the series victory.

