The Wolverines won three of their first four games, including victories over No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 3 Arizona State, to move to No. 1 in Baseball America's national rankings for the first time ever.

U-M moved up from No. 13 despite a 7-1 loss to UConn in Scottsdale, Ariz. in the final game of the MLB4 Collegiate Tournament. The Wolverines will face the Huskies again in a three-game series in Port St. Lucie, Fla. next weekend (Feb. 21-23).

The Wolverines have been paced in the early going by outfielder Jordan Nwogu, who batted .500 (8-for-16) in four games. Freshman Clark Elliott hit .357 and shortstop Jack Blomgren .353 over the long weekend.