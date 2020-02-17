Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Ascend To No. 1 In The Nation
What a weekend for Erik Bakich's Michigan baseball team.
The Wolverines won three of their first four games, including victories over No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 3 Arizona State, to move to No. 1 in Baseball America's national rankings for the first time ever.
NEW COLLEGE TOP 2⃣5⃣— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 17, 2020
🚨🚨🚨
It didn't take long for a shakeup at the top.
After an impressive weekend in Arizona, @umichbaseball is the No. 1 team in the country.
It's the first time in our 40 years of ranking the Top 25 Michigan is No. 1.https://t.co/vtLpz2DFWA pic.twitter.com/wkoPTDWkBO
U-M moved up from No. 13 despite a 7-1 loss to UConn in Scottsdale, Ariz. in the final game of the MLB4 Collegiate Tournament. The Wolverines will face the Huskies again in a three-game series in Port St. Lucie, Fla. next weekend (Feb. 21-23).
The Wolverines have been paced in the early going by outfielder Jordan Nwogu, who batted .500 (8-for-16) in four games. Freshman Clark Elliott hit .357 and shortstop Jack Blomgren .353 over the long weekend.
