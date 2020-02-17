News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 07:34:27 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Ascend To No. 1 In The Nation

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

What a weekend for Erik Bakich's Michigan baseball team.

The Wolverines won three of their first four games, including victories over No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 3 Arizona State, to move to No. 1 in Baseball America's national rankings for the first time ever.

U-M moved up from No. 13 despite a 7-1 loss to UConn in Scottsdale, Ariz. in the final game of the MLB4 Collegiate Tournament. The Wolverines will face the Huskies again in a three-game series in Port St. Lucie, Fla. next weekend (Feb. 21-23).

The Wolverines have been paced in the early going by outfielder Jordan Nwogu, who batted .500 (8-for-16) in four games. Freshman Clark Elliott hit .357 and shortstop Jack Blomgren .353 over the long weekend.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}