Michigan — 37-6 this year when scoring first — got off to a quick start. Second baseman Ako Thomas, batting first in place of injured DH Jordan Nwogu, led off with a single and scored following singles by centerfielder Jesse Franklin and right fielder Jordan Brewer, who got the RBI.

OMAHA, Neb. — Michigan’s incredible postseason run fell one game short of a title. The Wolverines lost to Vanderbilt, 8-2 in Game Three of the College World Series finals, to finish as the National Runner-Up.

The Wolverines missed an opportunity to do more damage, however. The next three batters (first baseman Jimmy Kerr, third baseman Blake Nelson and left fielder Christan Bullock) all struck out with runners at first and second.



Junior righty Karl Kauffman got off to a solid start for the Wolverines. He walked Vandy shortstop Ethan Paul, the No. 3 hitter, but stranded him. Centerfielder Pat DeMarco’s seventh home run of the year tied it at 1-1 in the second, however, a no doubter to left field.

U-M continued to struggle at the plate. The Wolverines struck out six times in the first three frames.

Kauffmann got the first two outs of the third before the Commodores threatened, starting with a four-pitch walk to national home run leader JJ Bleday. Shortstop Ethan Paul singled to center and catcher Philip Clarke walked to load the bases. Kauffmann’s third walk of the inning, this one to DeMarco, made it 2-1, and a Stephen Scott two-run single made it 4-1.

Kauffman finally got second baseman Harrison Ray to pop out to end the inning, but U-M had work to do.

The Wolverines got something going in the top of the fourth. Bullock walked and shortstop Jack Blomgren singled him to third. Catcher Joe Donovan lined out to short, but Riley Bertram walked to load the bases for Thomas. Thomas lined out to left to end the threat … Michigan had left six runners on through four innings.

Jeff Criswell replaced Kauffmann after first batter walk. The Commodores added two more runs on a single and a sacrifice fly and blew it open, leading 6-1 after four.

It remained that way through the Wolverines’ half of the seventh. While Criswell settled in, U-M went 1-2-3 in each of the next three innings and had managed only one hit after the first three batters singled in the first.

Ray’s RBI single off Criswell made it 7-1 in the bottom of the seventh.

Franklin led off the eighth with a double off reliever Jake Eder. Third baseman Blake Nelson doubled him in to make it 7-2 and took third, but Bullock struck out to end the inning. Vanderbilt got the run back in the bottom of the frame when Clarke singled to score Bleday.

The Wolverines put a runner on in the ninth on Riley Bertram's walk, but Thomas' fly ball to center was the last play in an 8-2 loss. They finish their season 50-22 and with one of the more improbable postseason runs in NCAA history.