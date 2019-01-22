Michigan next plays at Indiana on Friday night. AP Images

Michigan played poorly for the second game in a row, but redshirt junior Charles Matthews' jumper with no time left beat Minnesota, 59-57. U-M got off to an awful start in the home tilt, falling behind 6-0 and missing its first five shots. Matthews and junior center Jon Teske both picked up early fouls, forcing head coach John Beilein to go to a small lineup in the first few minutes.

Sophomore Isaiah Livers, in for Teske, scored U-M’s first points on a pair of free throws at 17:08, but even he missed a breakaway dunk.

U-M settled down a bit, scoring the next five, but the Golden Gophers continued to dominate inside against the Wolverines’ smaller lineup. It was all Michigan could do to keep pace early. Minnesota went up 16-8 at 12:24 with two more Jordan Murphy points inside, forcing Beilein to use his first timeout. The Wolverines couldn’t buy a bucket in the first 10 minutes. They started 3-for-18, 1-for-9 from long range, and even when they got close to the rim, they struggled to score. Sophomore Eli Brooks missed a layup down 16-12, and Gabe Kalscheur’s triple made it 19-10, Gophers. U-M seemed destined to play the first half from behind, but the Wolverines got the transition game going to chip away. They scored six straight before Eric Curry stopped the U-M run with a half hook. Teske singlehandedly brought U-M all the way back. He scored seven quick points, two on a putback and then a long triple from his favorite spot left of the top circle, and it was tied at 23 with 5:16 remaining in the stanza. Minnesota went back up five by attacking off the dribble, but freshman Ignas Brazdeikis finally got it working after missing his first seven shots. He drove and finished twice to keep the Wolverines close, though it was 31-28 Minnesota at the break after a Curry three. Michigan finished the first half shooting only 31.4 percent, including 2-for-14 from long range, despite getting a number of good looks. The Golden Gophers were 12-for-25 (48 percent) from the floor. Teske led U-M with 11 points, but nobody else had more than five.