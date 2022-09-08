Michigan basketball announced its full 2022-2023 schedule on Thursday with the Wolverines set to open the season on November 7 by welcoming Purdue Fort Wayne to Crisler Arena.

The Wolverines' early-season schedule has a strong in-state flavor with an exhibition against Ferris State on November 4 and a game against Eastern Michigan in Detroit on November 11.

Below is the Wolverines' full schedule.

Friday Nov. 4 FERRIS STATE (Exhibition) Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Monday Nov. 7 PURDUE FORT WAYNE Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Friday Nov. 11 vs. Eastern Michigan (1) Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Wednesday Nov. 16 vs. Pittsburgh (2) Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center) 6:00 p.m. ESPNU

Thursday Nov. 17 vs. Arizona State/VCU (2) Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center) L, 7:00 p.m. (Consolation) ESPN2W, 9:00 p.m. (Championship) ESPN2

Sunday Nov. 20 OHIO Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Wednesday Nov. 23 JACKSON STATE Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Tuesday Nov. 29 VIRGINIA (3) Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Sunday Dec. 4 vs. Kentucky (4) London, England (O2 Arena) 6:00 p.m. GMT (1 pm ET)

Thursday Dec. 8 at Minnesota+ Minneapolis, Minn. (Williams Arena)

Saturday Dec. 17 LIPSCOMB Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Wednesday Dec. 21 vs. North Carolina (5) Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center) 7:00 p.m. (ESPN TBD)

Friday Dec. 30 CENTRAL MICHIGAN Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Sunday Jan. 1 MARYLAND+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Wednesday Jan. 4 PENN STATE+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Saturday Jan. 7 at Michigan State+ East Lansing, Mich. (Breslin Center)

Thursday Jan. 12 at Iowa+ Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

Sunday Jan. 15 NORTHWESTERN+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Thursday Jan. 19 at Maryland+ College Park, Md. (Xfinity Center)

Sunday Jan. 22 MINNESOTA+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Thursday Jan. 26 PURDUE+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Sunday Jan. 29 at Penn State+ State College, Pa. (Bryce Jordan Center)

Thursday Feb. 2 at Northwestern+ Evanston, Ill. (Welsh-Ryan Arena)

Sunday Feb. 5 OHIO STATE+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Wednesday Feb. 8 NEBRASKA+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Saturday Feb. 11 INDIANA+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Tuesday Feb. 14 at Wisconsin+ Madison, Wis. (Kohl Center)

Saturday Feb. 18 MICHIGAN STATE+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Thursday Feb. 23 at Rutgers+ Piscataway, N.J. (Jersey Mike's Arena)

Sunday Feb. 26 WISCONSIN+ Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Thursday March 2 at Illinois+ Champaign, Ill. (State Farm Center)

Sunday March 5 at Indiana+ Bloomington, Ind. (Skjodt Assembly Hall)

From U-M's official release:

In conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, the University of Michigan men's basketball team announced Thursday (Sept. 8) its 20-game conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

U-M's 11-game non-conference schedule was released in mid-August and the Wolverines have 31 total regular-season games scheduled. After the 2020-21 schedule was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wolverines will restart conference play with an early December game for the fifth time in the last six years. This season, the Maize and Blue will have only one: a contest at Minnesota on Thursday (Dec. 8). U-M has a 5-3 record in the early conference games.

After closing the non-conference season with a home game against Central Michigan on Dec. 30, Michigan will open the 2023 calendar year and restart Big Ten play with Maryland coming to Crisler Center on Jan. 1. The first 10 games will be evenly split with five home and five road games, highlighted by Michigan's trek to Michigan State on Jan. 7 for the first of two intrastate rivalry games.

Over the final nine-game stretch, the Wolverines will play four of their first five games in Ann Arbor as Ohio State (Feb. 5), Nebraska (Feb. 8), Indiana (Feb. 11) and Michigan State (Feb. 18) visit Crisler Center. The lone road game in that span is at Wisconsin on Feb. 14.

The Wolverines will close the Big Ten regular season when they hit the road for three of the final four games. U-M's final slate consists of games at Rutgers (Feb. 23), at Illinois (March 2) and the regular-season finale at Indiana (March 5). The home finale is against Wisconsin on Feb. 26.

Overall, U-M's 20-game conference slate has single home games against Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue as well as single road games at Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers. The home-and-home series breakdown includes Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament (March 8-12) will head back to the United Center in Chicago, while the NCAA Final Four (April 1-3) will be held in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium.

The Wolverines will officially begin practice on Monday, Sept. 26.