Michigan basketball announces plans to host pro day event

The Michigan basketball program is hoping to give professional basketball scouts an inside look into what life under Dusty May will look like in Ann Arbor before the season tips off.

The University of Michigan announced on Monday its plans to host a pro day event, on top of its annual media day event, on October 18 inside the Will Davidson Player Development Center.

The event is for NBA, G League and other professional league scouts to get a look at the Wolverines' 16-man roster.

"The opportunity to showcase our guys and build upon the successes Michigan has had in developing professional players is the goal," May said in a statement. "Allowing scouts to see the development of our guys, on and off the court, only helps in their preparations to reach the next level of play."

The Wolverines have had 17 players selected in the NBA Draft since 2011 and 78 players total drafted in program history.