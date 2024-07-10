Michigan's first season under Dusty May is coming up quickly and the schedule is coming into focus.

The program announced a handful of schedule updates on Wednesday, with notes on both the non-conference schedule as well as the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.

Below the Wolverines announced the following about the non-conference schedule:

With two remaining non-conference games to be finalized, Michigan Basketball released three more non-conference match-ups. In the regular-season opener, U-M hosts Cleveland State on Monday, Nov. 4 in Dusty May's Crisler Center debut. Closing out U-M's non-conference slate, the Maize and Blue face Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, Dec. 22) before the holiday break and wrap up 2024 hosting Western Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 29. Game times and television will be released when available.

On the Fort Myers Tip-Off:

Michigan is set to take on Virginia Tech on Monday, Nov. 25 in its opening Beach Division game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off over Thanksgiving. U-M's game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. on FS1. Following a practice/prep day and depending on the opening day results, the Wolverines will face either South Carolina or Xavier on Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the consolation at 6 p.m. (FS1) or championship at 8:30 p.m. (FS1). All games are scheduled to be played in the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers

U-M's 2024 schedule currently is as follows:

Nov. 4 Cleveland State

Nov. 10 @ Wake Forest

Nov. 15 TCU

Nov. 18 Miami OH (Fort Myers Tip-Off On-Campus)

Nov. 25 Virginia Tech (Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament)

Nov. 27 South Carolina/Xavier (Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament)

Dec. 22 Purdue Fort Wayne

Dec. 29 Western Kentucky

Big Ten opponents have been revealed but the schedule has yet to be announced.

Home Games: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington

Away Games: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Home/Away Games: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers