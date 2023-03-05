Michigan Basketball Big Ten Tournament seeding scenarios
Michigan is about to enter its regular season finale against Indiana at Assembly Hall.
The Wolverines are still looking to earn a tournament berth and a win would get them a long way closer, whereas a loss could mean it would take a Big Ten Tournament Championship to be playing in March Madness.
Also on the line is seeding for the Big Ten Tournament. We entered the day with a 7-way tie for 2nd place and dozens of possible scenarios. Now with only three games remaining, Michigan's path in the Big Ten Tournament is a little clearer.
Michigan Win
A win over Indiana and Michigan will be the 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Aside from the obvious benefits of the Quad 1 win for Michigan's tournament resume, the optics of being the 2 seed in the Big Ten would surely help their case.
In terms of future matchups, Purdue is the 1 seed so Michigan would not face them until the Big Ten Tournament Championship game. If Northwestern beats Rutgers they would become the 3 seed, while Michigan State would be the 4. A Rutgers win over the Wildcats and MSU would be the 3 seed.
Michigan Loss
Things change drastically for the Wolverines if they can't beat the Hoosiers Sunday. A loss and they go from 2 seed with a double bye to outside the top 4 of the Big Ten. A Northwestern win would knock the Wolverines all the way down to the 8 seed. Needing wins and possibly a tournament win to get into the National Tournament, Michigan would need to first play Rutgers with the winner then facing Purdue. Not an easy path.
If Rutgers beats Northwestern in this scenario, Michigan would be the 5 seed. Michigan would face the winner of Wisconsin and Ohio State. The winner of that game would face Iowa in the next round.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram