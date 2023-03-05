Michigan is about to enter its regular season finale against Indiana at Assembly Hall.

The Wolverines are still looking to earn a tournament berth and a win would get them a long way closer, whereas a loss could mean it would take a Big Ten Tournament Championship to be playing in March Madness. Also on the line is seeding for the Big Ten Tournament. We entered the day with a 7-way tie for 2nd place and dozens of possible scenarios. Now with only three games remaining, Michigan's path in the Big Ten Tournament is a little clearer.

Michigan Win

A win over Indiana and Michigan will be the 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Aside from the obvious benefits of the Quad 1 win for Michigan's tournament resume, the optics of being the 2 seed in the Big Ten would surely help their case. In terms of future matchups, Purdue is the 1 seed so Michigan would not face them until the Big Ten Tournament Championship game. If Northwestern beats Rutgers they would become the 3 seed, while Michigan State would be the 4. A Rutgers win over the Wildcats and MSU would be the 3 seed.

Michigan Loss