Michigan Basketball: Brandon Johns Jr. enters transfer portal

TMBR has confirmed Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Johns will graduate from Michigan with one extra year of eligibility remaining granted from the Covid season. Michigan is tight with scholarships heading into 2022-23 and Johns' extra season would have counted against the scholarship count.

As a recruit Johns chose the Wolverines over his hometown Spartans. The East Lansing native never seemed to find the perfect fit on offense, bouncing between playing center and power forward under coaches John Beilein and Juwan Howard.

Johns took over for an injured Isaiah Livers during Michigan's 2021 tournament run and performed well. Expectations were high for Johns entering his Senior season, but he lost the starting power forward job to freshman Moussa Diabate early into the year. Johns posted career lows in FG% and 3P% in the 2021-22 season. He will now find a new home to complete his collegiate career.