Michigan freshman Cole Bajema can shoot the ball a bit, something we knew but that he's already proven in Ann Arbor. Bajema is on campus to start his U-M career, and he's killing it in drills.

That’s a swish. And that’s a swish. Oh and that’s a swish.



Yup ... @colebajema22 is in the house!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/a0rrjnXwHb — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 5, 2019

Washington top 100 prospect Cole Bajema is Michigan's only signee from the 2019 class. Former pledge Jalen Wilson of Denton, Texas opted out for Kansas. (Nick Elges/Lynden Tribune)

Bajema has gained 20 pounds since his U-M pledge last year. He announced on twitter that he was "all in" for Michigan and new coach Juwan Howard. "I am very excited Juwan Howard is the new head coach," he said. "I believe he will uphold the great culture that is Michigan basketball."



Bajema averaged 21 points per game as a senior at Lynden Christian (Wash.) High. In Summer League play, Ignas Brazdeikis got his first taste of NBA action and notched five points and four rebounds on 2-for-8 shooting, missing all three of his triples. He's excited to be a Knick.

“I was kind of surprised I wasn’t drafted in the first round,’’ Brazdeikis told The Post on Wednesday after the Knicks’ summer league practice. “But I’m happy with the situation I’m in. It’s a great situation for me, and I’m proud to be a Knick. I’m definitely going to prove a lot of people wrong.’’ “Ignas was such a pleasure to coach,’’ former U-M coach John Beilein said. “His IQ for the game grew every day in his year at Michigan. He is passionate about basketball and competes daily to win and improve as a player. He was at his best in our big games. The people of New York are going to love how hard he plays the game.”

Jordan Poole, meanwhile, has been been struggling with his shot in Summer League play, but he scored 15 to lead Golden State in a loss to Charlotte. He went 6-of-19 from the floor and 3-for-14 from long range