After a week where point guard Dug McDaniel was thrust into the starting lineup, he is being recognized with conference honors after his performance.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that McDaniel was named Big Ten's Freshman of the Week after an excellent performance during his first career start against Minnesota last week.

McDaniel is the Wolverines' second freshman to earn the honors this season, joining Jett Howard who earned the honors in November.

From the Big Ten's release:

"After Michigan lost graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn to a season-ending injury in London vs. Kentucky, the Wolverines traveled back to the states and then to Minneapolis for the Big Ten opener with freshman Dug McDaniel making his first career start. In a near perfect game, McDaniel scored a career-best 15 points, going 5-for-6 from the field and a career-best 3-for-3 from long range. Adding two rebounds, he posted a team- and game-best seven assists (his third game with 5-plus assists this season) and added a career-best three steals in career-best 27 minutes. McDaniel earns his first conference accolade and it marks the second for U-M this season (Jett Howard, Nov. 14)."