Former Michigan forward Duncan Robinson has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Miami Heat, according to reports by The Athletic and the Miami Herald .

The Miami Heat and Duncan Robinson (Michigan) have agreed to a one-year, 2-way deal, league sources told The Athletic. Robinson, who attended Williams Ephs before Michigan, will have the opportunity to become the first D-III player since Devean George to play in the NBA.

After going undrafted in the NBA Draft, Robinson joined the Heat for summer league play, where he's been lights out. He has played in five games between the Sacramento and Vegas Summer Leagues and averaged a combined 12.4 points per game. He's made 17 out of 28 three-point attempts (60.7 percent) and is shooting 57.7 overall from the floor.

He's added 2.4 rebounds per game along with three steals and two blocks.

His elite three-point shooting ability was bound to catch the eyes of an NBA team, and Heat were the team that pounced.

According to the Miami Herald, the two-way contract limits Robinson to 45 days of NBA service time next season, with the rest spent at the Heat's G-League affiliate in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Miami does have the option to make it a standard NBA deal at any time during the season, meaning that if Robinson performs well on the big stage, he could be called up full-time.

“He was high on our list,” Heat vice president/player personnel Chet Kammerer said earlier this week to the Miami Herald when talking about undrafted free agents added to the Heat’s summer league roster. “We liked him a lot. His ability to shoot. We talked to [coach Erik] Spoelstra. He talked about the one quality he likes the most or wants the most is shooters. To me he’s an elite shooter and he’s proven that so far here.

“I think he’s done a little bit more than we anticipated. He’s had two dunks now off the dribble in the half court, which were kind of unexpected. And [Saturday] he had six rebounds in 20 minutes. Those are big factors."

Former Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. is also a member of the Heat's summer league team. He has struggled, shooting just 19 percent from the floor in his first three games, before scoring 11 points in the Vegas League opener (on 33 percent shooting).

Robinson is expected to sign the contract later this afternoon in Las Vegas. Miami plays Utah at 4:30 p.m.

The former Williams College transfer is the latest success story for Michigan coach John Beilein. At U-M last season, Robinson averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.