Michigan basketball falls in AP Poll after 89-87 loss to Arkansas

Michigan basketball dropped an 89-87 thriller to Arkansas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Wolverines led by as many as 15, but then fell behind by 18, and clawed their way back to cut the deficit to one point before ultimately losing by two to the Razorbacks.
Ranked No. 14 at the time, Michigan was enjoying a seven-game win streak that had them quickly rising the national ranks. But the loss to unranked Arkansas humbled the Wolverines a bit, and they dropped to No. 24 in this week's AP Poll.
An opportunity awaits, though, as Michigan will take on No. 14 Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday. The Sooners have yet to lose a game all season.
Michigan will end the week with a home non-conference game against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.
A Sunday night tip against Western Kentucky on Dec. 29 will end the Wolverines' non-conference slate before Big Ten play picks back up in 2025.
Below is the full Week 7 AP Poll:
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Alabama
7. Florida
8. Kansas
9. Marquette
10. Oregon
11. UConn
12. Texas A&M
13. Gonzaga
14. Oklahoma
15. Houston
16. Purdue
17. Ole Miss
18. UCLA
19. Cincinnati
20. Michigan State
21. Memphis
22. Dayton
23. San Diego State
24. Michigan
25. Clemson
---
