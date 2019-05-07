Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan has officially signed two of the nation's top 100 targets according to the final Rivals.com rankings. Here's a look back at their efforts and how they got there. As always, the coaches identified their 2019 targets long ago, finding out who fit and who didn't. They offered a handful in this class and landed one of their priorities in Jalen Wilson.

Jalen Wilson will vie for early playing time this season at Michigan.

Wilson finishes at No. 47 in the national rankings after averaging nearly 19 points per game last year. He made seven triples in the Big Baller Brand All-Star game and is "not a good shooter ... he's a great shooter" Michigan head coach John Beilein said last month. Rivals.com's Eric Bossi believes he might even be underrated. "The Michigan-bound combo forward isn’t exactly rated low at No. 47 overall, but I would have been comfortable with him being another 10-15 spots higher," he said in the final Rivals roundtable. " love his fit at Michigan because he can shoot, fits the mold of floor stretching four men who have had success there and because I’m a believer in the job that John Beilein and his staff do in developing players." Wilson pledged May 30, 2018 and never wavered. He grew up a Michigan fan and is a prime candidate to play early. He's not the most athletic player in his class, but he is an outstanding forward with high basketball IQ. Wilson committed before pledge No. 2, Lynden (Wash.) Christian's Cole Bajema, was even on the radar.

Bajema's coach asked him prior to last summer which school would be his "dream school" and they made a plan from there, going to the Michigan summer camp. Bajema had his moments there but really earned his offer in the summer AAU season. Beilein had a decision to make on an offer and let Bajema know he was going to see him — Bajema responded by scoring 17 of his team's first 18 points on the way to 30 in a game against a loaded Howard Pulley team. Bajema told us recently he has continued to add weight. The Wolverines have playing time available at the two, and he'll get his shot. How things played out with the other U-M offerees in the 2019 class:



Brooks was the first recruit Beilein went to see after the Wolverines played in the National Championship game last year and the Wolverines were on his list for some time. They were never a favorite, however, and Brooks was essentially down to Indiana, Michigan State and Kentucky before choosing the Wildcats this March. MSU had been a long time favorite before the tide turned last year.

Michigan seemed the best bet to land Carton up until his final visit to Ohio State. Most in Iowa believed it would be the Wolverines, but the Buckeyes stole him in a stunning development ... and boy could U-M have used him given Jordan Poole's defection to the NBA. Of all the misses in this class, this one probably stings the most.

Watts was among the first to be offered in the class, but the Wolverines' pursuit was lukewarm in the months following. Watts had a big year at Spire Academy before signing with the Spartans.

See: Rocket Watts. Weems was an early offer, as well, but the recruitment tapered off quickly. Weems surprisingly picked DePaul over Michigan State. KICKED THE TIRES U-M was mentioned with these recruits for at least a short period of time, but never offered:

Michigan ranks 40th in 2019 recruiting team rankings, only because they have far less recruits than most teams in front of them. Michigan was on Anthony's list of six or so, but he never visited and the Wolverines didn't offer.

Former Fab Fiver Juwan Howard's cousin spoke highly of the program but never committed to a visit, and the two went their separate ways. It appears he'll choose between Kentucky and Washington.

Another who spoke highly of the Wolverines but never pulled the trigger on a visit.

Michigan watched him early in his recruitment, but he didn't impress in front of the coaches and never earned an offer. He blew up late this year and U-M saw him again, but Beverly — who transferred to Montverde from Southfield, Mich. — chose to stay in the Sunshine State.

Quinones' mother loved Michigan's academics and he seemed primed to visit before U-M canceled his trip in late April. This was a strange one from the beginning ... it appears Memphis could be his landing spot.