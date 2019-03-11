Michigan Basketball: Five Wolverines Earn Big Ten Honors
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Five of Michigan's 13 scholarship players earned postseason honors from the Big Ten, the most in 34 years.
Ignas Brazdeikis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the seventh Wolverine in school history to win the award.
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ for first time since 2012 and for 7th time in 〽️🏀 history, a Wolverine has been named the conference's Freshman of the Year!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Congrats to @_iggy_braz, who earned the honor from BOTH the coaches & media#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vW6kwnF98a
Brazdeikis, who averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, all made the all-freshman team.
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ in addition to his FOY honor, @_iggy_braz was named to the B1G's All-Freshman team -- first Wolverine since @DerrickWalton10 to earn a spot on the rookie team in 2014!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Make that 👌 B1G honors for Iggy!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/c86VfNDCPH
Brazdeikis and junior point guard Zavier Simpson both earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media. Simpson averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds and also led U-M with 194 assists.
Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Jon Teske all made Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, the former by just the media.
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ for the first time in 34 years, 〽️🏀 has 🖐 Wolverines awarded All-Big Ten honors!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Ignas Brazdeikis, 2nd team (C&M)
Zavier Simpson, 2nd team (C&M)
Jordan Poole, HM (C&M)
Jon Teske, HM (C&M)
Charles Matthews (M)#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uQjxDYj8UO
Matthews averaged 12.8 points per game and Teske 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Simpson also made the Big Ten's All-Defensive team.
#B1GMBBall Honors➡️ for just the third time in 〽️🏀 history a Wolverine has been named to the B1G's All-Defensive Team!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2019
Congrats to @Xaviersimpson3, who joins @EkpeUdoh (2008) & @JustJMo (2013) on U-M's list.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/z25X0Tk6bw
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook