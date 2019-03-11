Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 17:02:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: Five Wolverines Earn Big Ten Honors

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Five of Michigan's 13 scholarship players earned postseason honors from the Big Ten, the most in 34 years.

Ignas Brazdeikis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the seventh Wolverine in school history to win the award.

Kjd3xrytkizp6cqubdb2
Ignas Brazdeikis led Michigan in scoring this year with 15 points per game.
AP

Brazdeikis, who averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, all made the all-freshman team.

Brazdeikis and junior point guard Zavier Simpson both earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media. Simpson averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds and also led U-M with 194 assists.

Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Jon Teske all made Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, the former by just the media.

Matthews averaged 12.8 points per game and Teske 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Simpson also made the Big Ten's All-Defensive team.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}