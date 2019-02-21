Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 21:49:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: Focused Wolverines Show They're Serious About A Title

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

An afterthought.

Not enough depth.

Barely a two seed.

That’s how many national pundits have assessed Michigan heading down the stretch, even with a 23-3 record in one of the best conferences in college basketball.

The Wolverines, though, showed their teeth in dismantling a desperate Minnesota team, dominating from start to finish in proving they’re serious about hanging another banner.

The 69-60 win wasn’t nearly as close at the final score; in fact, ‘defensive coordinator’ and assistant Luke Yaklich might be the only guy restless tonight after the Gophers hit the 60 mark on their last shot, and that’s only because he’s wired a bit differently.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}