Michigan basketball officially announced Dusty May as the program's 18th head men's basketball coach on Sunday morning via a press release.

Warde Manuel and former head coach John Beilein reportedly worked together to bring May to Ann Arbor to succeed Juwan Howard.

""For almost two decades Dusty May's proven track record as a winner, including Florida Atlantic's magical run to a 2023 Final Four, speaks volumes about him and his coaching," Manuel said. "We are so delighted to welcome Dusty, and his family, to the University of Michigan. He embodies the values of high integrity and outstanding character, coupled with an unparalleled understanding of the game of basketball."

"With his ties to the Midwest, Dusty has a deep understanding of our community, recruiting landscape and basketball tradition. I am thrilled to bring in a coach who has a demonstrated ability to develop talent and build successful programs. I believe Dusty will be an exceptional leader for our student-athletes and a tremendous asset to our basketball program and university."

May returns to the midwest after spending the 2005-06 season at Eastern Michigan.

""The University of Michigan is among the elite institutions in the world and it is both an honor and privilege to be named its head men's basketball coach," said May. "This is a dream come true for me."

"I am deeply committed to reigniting the proud tradition of Michigan Basketball. I can't wait to get started."

According to the release, May signed a contract worth $3.75 million per year for five years.