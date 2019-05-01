William & Mary grad transfer Justin Pierce will announce his decision May 2, as expected.

Pierce played three years at William & Mary before deciding to transfer this year after three seasons at the school. He'll be immediately eligible to play in 2019 and will choose between Notre Dame, Michigan and North Carolina after averaging 14.9 points per game last season.

Pierce has visited all three schools, Michigan last weekend and UNC Sunday and Monday this week.

Here are updates on him following his Michigan trip and from yesterday, when he returned from North Carolina:

The Wolverines and Tar Heels are thought to be his top two.

Michigan is looking for immediate help following the losses of Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole to the NBA. Ignas Brazdeikis is also thought to be leaning heavily toward staying in the draft after declaring last month.