{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 09:01:11 -0500') }} basketball

Michigan Basketball: Highlights/Photos, More Of Blowout Win Over Gophers

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas
Senior Editor

Michigan basketball ... must see highlights/photos, tweets and more following the Wolverines' 76-49 blowout win over Minnesota.

T2ki1wjtuwz5rtl2dguq
Jordan Poole notched seven assists in Michigan's win over Minnesota.
USA TODAY Sports Images
N59jr8txwjj3zx3eqf5y
Iggy Brazdeikis played well on both ends for Michigan.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Uz2wl5yctmwisdlfm46m
Isaiah Livers defends. He scored 21 points, too.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Fiqg2ebpwax1xfgzmtqh
Frosh Colin Castleton has gotten some minutes for U-M down the stretch.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Skehkrajcuuwe8dmr9f6
Head coach John Beilein calls a play.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Slyhwi9as9nnnqhdjssr
Jordan Poole's steal led to a breakout for U-M.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Bgusdhxbrhil5rlctmn5
Richard Pitino and Minnesota lost to Michigan three times this year.
USA TODAY Sports Images
R7tsylllooceowgu5sng
Brazdeikis defends.
USA TODAY Sports Images
I5qfptnxd707vmjh4pru
Michigan will have a healthy Charles Matthews for the first time in three meetings with MSU.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Wxucvlsloq6jn67xihpg
Matthews attacks the rim. He scored eight points Saturday.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Vb6hdn3fikdmv6td4vzc
Jon Teske dives to the rim for a dunk.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Jewnoqceia1giqp4tez0
Jon Teske finishes at the rim.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Rexzjwidflvpu3xbpw24
Michigans bench erupts after a run.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Tv9njzl3u4lxspue7myj
Isaiah Livers finishes at the rim. He also made four of six triples.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Bzdjrffsppwozt2ny007
Beilein congratulates his team on a win.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

{{ article.author_name }}